Sports News

Aston Villa’s poor performance upsets me – Odartey Lamptey

Former Ghana international and 1991 U-17 world cup winner, Nii Odartey Lamptey has expressed worry about Aston Villa’s poor run of form in the English Premier League and hope they turn things around as soon as possible.

Odartey, who had a stint with the premier league side between 1994 and 1995 season in an interview with Joy FM expressed his sadness on the current performance of his former club, Aston Villa.



Aston Villa is currently in a relegation battle (19th) with seven games to go but the 45-year-old believes that the Lions will bounce back.

“I am sure that they made some decisions that were not good. I am sure they will correct their mistakes which are difficult now. They will learn their lessons and come back strongly.” he said.



Nii Odartey Lamptey made 10 appearances for Aston Villa but couldn't find the back of the net.

