Asumah Abubakar-Ankrah sent off in Grasshopper's defeat to FC Zurich

Asumah Abubakar-Ankrah, a Ghanaian-born Portuguese striker, was sent off in Grasshopper's 1-0 defeat to FC Zurich.

Asumah Abubakar-Ankrah started the game at the Stadion Letzigrund on Saturday afternoon.



Nervousness and fierce duels on both sides defined the initial stage. The 12th minute saw a particularly heated exchange. After a foul on Daniel Afriyie, emotions ran high.



Referee Stefan Horisberger quickly red-carded Grasshooper striker Asumah Abubakar after he committed an act of violence against Beldian Krasniqi during an altercation.

FC Zurich took the advantage from that point on, forcing the Grasshopper Club to pull back and remain inactive. It took FC Zurich until the 25th minute to have their first big chance. Nikola Boranijasevic fired with his left foot after a right-sided pass, but his effort went barely over the crossbar.



Antonio Marchesano confidently converted a penalty to give the city club a 1-0 lead in the 38th minute after a Zurich player was fouled in the box.



Grasshopper will face Basel on 17th February at the Letzigrund Stadion.