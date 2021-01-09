Asumah Abubakar edges closer to FC Lugano move

Ghanaian player, Asumah Abubakar

Ghanaian frontman, Asumah Abubakar, is on the verge of swapping SC Kriens for FC Lugano in the ongoing transfer market, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

Abubakar is arguably the best player in the Swiss Challenge League, having notched 7 goals in 11 games for SC Kriens this term.



The dead-eye forward is, however, closer to moving up the ladder after agreeing on a transfer to Super League outfit FC Lugano.



The 23-year-old is expected in Ticino on Saturday to undergo a mandatory medical examination before completing the deal.

Coach Maurizio Jacobacci hopes the move can be finalized as quickly as possible before the resumption of the Super League on January 17, 2021.



Last season, the Ghanaian poacher plundered 15 goals in the Challenge League.