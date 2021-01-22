Asumah Abubakar wins Swiss Challenge League Best Player award for 2020

Striker, Asumah Abubakar-Ankrah

Ghanaian forward Asumah Abubakar-Ankrah has been named the Best Player of the Switzerland Challenge League of the year 2020.

Abubakar-Ankrah was instrumental in the Swiss second-tier last term having bagged 16 goals and provided 6 assists in 38 matches in all competitions for SC Kriens.



The feat saw the 23-year-old being voted as best player of Kriens at the end of the 2019/2020 campaign.



Abubakar-Ankrah has switched from Kriens to Swiss top-flight side FC Lugano this winter transfer after an impressive start to the 2020/2021 season.

He netted 7 goals with 4 assists in 12 matches in all competitions before moving to Lugano where he has already made a debut.



Abubakar-Ankrah was selected by Portugal for the 2016 UEFA European U19 Championship, scoring in a 4-3 group stage win over the hosts Germany.



Shortly after, however, after doubts arose regarding his eligibility, the Portuguese Football Federation opted to immediately remove him from the competition.