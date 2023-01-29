At all not looking good - Medeama coach Umar Rabi predicts difficult season after defeat to Hearts

Head coach of Medeama FC, Umar Rabi

Head coach of Medeama FC, Umar Rabi has anticipated a very tough season for his side following the defeat to Hearts of Oak on home turf.

The Phobians broke the jinx to win at Akoon Park for the first time since 2016 after a 1-0 win on matchday 14 of the Ghana Premier League.



Kwadwo Obeng Jnr’s 32nd-minute strike was enough to put the Premier League giants back on winning ways after back-to-back draws.



The Mauve and Yellow has been inconsistent having lost half of their 14 games so far.

Rabi opines the 2021/2022 Premier League season runners-up are punching below their weight this term.



“At all not looking good. It’s going to be very difficult for us this season. Where we placed last season if we want to place there then we have to lift up our game. At the moment we are not doing well…we can still do it.” He told StarTimes.