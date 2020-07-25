Sports News

Atalanta's slim Serie A hopes dim a little more

Atalanta's Serie A hopes dim

Atalanta's slim hopes of pipping Juventus to the Serie A title dimmed further Friday after a 1-1 draw at AC Milan.

The team from Bergamo stay second in the table, five points behind Juve but have just two games left.



Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta had routed Milan 5-0 when the teams met for the first time this season in December.



However, they were a goal down after just 14 minutes on Friday thanks to a well-judged free-kick from Hakan Calhanoglu.



Milan, who were on a run of three successive wins in the league, were indebted to goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma for saving a weak 24th-minute penalty from Ruslan Malinovskyi.



However, Duvan Zapata brought the visitors level 10 minutes later.

Matteo Gabbia failed to clear and Colombian forward Zapata pounced to equalise.



Milan stay sixth in the table, one point behind Roma and on course for a Europa League spot next season.



Meanwhile, Crotone became the second club to be promoted to Serie A after Benevento thanks to a 5-1 win over Livorno.



Promotion was guaranteed after rivals Spezia could only draw 0-0 at Cremonese.



Crotone will be playing in the Italian top flight for just the third time after the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 seasons.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.