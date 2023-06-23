Atebubu Astroturf rots away, residents appeal for its completion

Correspondence from Bono East Region

Residents of Atebubu in the Atebubu-Amantin Municipality of the Bono East Region have expressed worry over a stalled Astroturf project started in July 2020.



The three months project under the auspices of the Middle Belt Development Authority (MBDA) was expected to be completed in October 2020 but has been abandoned for almost three years now.



Instead of a vibrant and lush green surface buzzing with sporting activities, the fully-fenced Astroturf is now barren, abandoned, overgrown with trees, a breeding ground for rodents and other animals, and has become a haunting reminder of neglect.



Another spectacle that greets the taxpayer is the heaps of chippings, fences, and ultra-modern flood lights poles partly destroyed by strong winds, echoing a silent reminder of a fading promise which has failed to materialise.



Speaking on the abandoned project, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Esperance FC, an Atebubu-based Second Division club, Abdul Bashiru Jagri, bemoans to GhanaWeb that the situation has hindered football development among the youth in the area.



“We were fortunate to have been awarded one of the Astroturfs which was started at the old town park. The contractor cleared and fenced the place so we were hopeful of the timeous completion of the project but for almost three years now when you go there the place is abandoned with chippings left there and it is not good for football in this area,” he lamented.

He reveals that the completion of the Astroturf will come as a sign of relief to football administrators, and the people of Atebubu and appealed to the government to get the contractor back on site.



“We are doing our best as football administrators but our major challenge is quality pitch so we are appealing to all those who matter to ensure the completion of the Astroturf for the people of Atebubu in the interest of football development,” Abdul Bashiru Jagri pleaded.



A player with Agahowa FC, Alfred Anane, indicates that they have been compelled to play on substandard pitches which does not promote their progress as footballers.



“This area is noted for football but we don’t have a standard pitch and this is evident by the pitch we play. The nature of the pitch makes it difficult for us to progress as footballers..”



Atebubu as a football hub



Abdul Bashiru Jagri makes a strong case for a befitting pitch for Atebubu because the community currently has five Division Two League clubs; Agahowa FC and Tornado FC, Atebubu Esperance FC, and Agyewodin Stars FC, and has produced notable footballers like Hafiz Ibrahim, Doris Boaduwaa, Gideon Waja, Godfred Nyarko, Ibrahim Laar and Grace Asantewaa for the various national teams over the years.

“Atebubu deserves an Astroturf because this area has five Division Two League clubs and produced players who have played for Ghana. I can talk about Doris Boaduwaa, Gideon Waja, Ibrahim Laar, Grace Asantewaa, and many others.”



Watch the video below:







