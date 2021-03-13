Athletes, coaches development will be my hallmark – Bawa Fuseini to GOC delegates

Bawa Fuseini, a contender for the deputy General Secretary role of the GOC

Bawa Fuseini, a contender for the deputy General Secretary role of the Ghana Olympics Committee has promised to put the development of athletes, coaches and officials at the centre of his activities if elected.

Bawa is contesting Jerry Ahmed of the Ghana Weightlifting Association for the deputy scribe role.



In a statement of intent sent to the delegates and sighted by GhanaWeb, Bawa Fuseini chronicled his rich experience in the development of athletes and promised to work harder to secure international competitions and academic opportunities for Ghanaian athletes if elected.



“At the heart of the Olympic Movement in Ghana, are our young sportswomen and men, for whom we work to help succeed on the field and in-transition after sport. We do the latter while instilling in them Olympic values. To that end, my time as CEO of GAA has also coincided with our executive board successfully facilitating international and national scholarship opportunities for over sixty athletes. The combined monetary value is more than $1.5million”.



“Athlete success at any level rarely happens in the absence of competent coaches and officials, This is why I have worked diligently with colleagues at GAA and Triathlon to provide in-country and international capacity building for both coaches and official”, he wrote.

Bawa Fuseini is also confident of winning the post at the expense of Jerry Ahmed.



“I have gained lot of experience and I think is time to serve the GOC. I am someone who can work with everybody regardless of our views or differences. I’m not afraid of contesting Ahmed, I will beat him hands down.



Bawa added: We don’t need partisan politics to influence who will win the election. The International body frowns on partisan politics.