Athletes impress at 2021 GNPC Ghana Fastest Human

Some of the winners receiving their awards

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

The 2021 edition of the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human was held at Cape Coast in the Central Region over the weekend with the participants registering some good times though not near the records.

Sarfo Ansah representing UDS won the Men’s 100 meters dash in 10.83 secs. with Barnabas Aggerh also of UDS coming second in 10.94 secs and Isaac Botsio of the University of Ghana (UG) taking the third position in 10.97 secs.



Grace Obuor of the University of Ghana (UG), Legon was given a hot challenge in the Women’s 100 final by Kate Agyeman of the GFH Speedsters Club as they both ran 12. 30 secs. to place first and second respectively. Janet Mensah of the Ashanti Region was third in 12. 49 secs.



Abdul Razak from the Central Region won the Boy’s Under 18 in 11.18 secs, with Dennis Amponsah (Ashanti) coming close second in 11. 18 secs, while Richmond Oppong (Ashanti) took the third position 11. 33 secs.



The Girls Under 18 100 meters race was taken by Benedicta Kwartenmaa of the Ashanti Region in 12.45 secs. Agnes Dufia of the GFH clnb was second in 12. 87 sec. and Central Region’s Nasira Quansah took the third position in 12. 97 secs.



Sarfo Ansah of the GFH Speedsters Club won the 200 meters in 21.61 secs, Armah Wallace from the UDS came second in 21.74 secs. While Edwin Gadayi of GFH placed third in 21.91 secs.

Grace Obour of the University of Cape Coast run 24.48 sec to win the Women’s 200 meters race. She was followed by Kate Agyeman of the GFH club who came second in 24.52 secs. and Beatrice Boakye from the Ashanti 25.53 secs was third.



Organisers of the programme, CEO Reks Brobbey and Media Officer Ken said they were impressed with the times registered and hope for an improvement in the next competitions in Accra and Kumasi.



The second competition will be held at the University of Ghana, Legon for the Accra Edition on Saturday, April 10, and the third scheduled for the Paa Joe Stadium (KNUST) on Saturday, May 31, 2021.



The competition is also for males and females under 18 and over 18 sprinters. and 200 meters has been added. At stake is President Nana Akufo Addo’s cup.



The GFH competition which intends to unearth top sprinters for Ghana to participate in the Olympic Games is sponsored by GNPC, Adidas, GCB, Kriate Lync, Wrenco and Global Media Alliance.