Athletic Bilbao director Mikel Gonzalez lauds 'hard working' Inaki Williams

Inaki Williams

Athletic Bilbao's Sporting Director, Mikel Gonzalez, has lauded Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams as the epitome of hard work in an interview with the BBC.

Ahead of Bilbao's Copa Del Rey final against Real Mallorca on Saturday, Gonzalez emphasized Williams' crucial role in the team's journey to potentially clinching their first title of the season.



Williams, alongside his brother Nico, has been instrumental in Bilbao's success throughout the tournament.



Gonzalez particularly highlighted Inaki's mentorship and support for his younger brother's development, praising him as a guiding example of diligence.



"Inaki is instrumental in Nico's growth. Nico possesses immense talent, but being young, he faces numerous distractions from clubs and agents. Inaki stands as the epitome of hard work," Gonzalez remarked.

Expressing contentment with their situation at Bilbao, Gonzalez emphasized the brothers' commitment to the club's vision and their satisfaction with the team dynamics and coaching staff.



"Nico and Inaki feel at home here in Bilbao. They're invested in the club's vision and are pleased with the team, the coaching staff, and everything else," he added.



Born to Ghanaian parents in Spain, while Nico represents Spain internationally, Inaki proudly represents Ghana on the international stage.