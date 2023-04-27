0
Athletic Bilbao manager explains decision to substitute Inaki Williams during Almeria game

Thu, 27 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The manager of Athletic Bilbao, Ernesto Valverde has disclosed that he substituted Ghana Striker Inaki Williams in the game against Almeria because of tactical reasons.

In the Spanish La Liga Round 30 game played over the weekend, the Black Stars striker only played 45 minutes and was substituted at halftime.

After the game, coach Ernesto Valverde said there was no issue with the player. According to him, Inaki did not also pick up an injury.

"The Iñaki Williams thing is a tactical change, he doesn't have any physical problem," Ernesto Valverde said.

Following the 2-1 win over Almeria, Athletic Bilbao are one point away from making a claim for qualification to play in European competition next season.

Inaki Williams, 28, has this season played 28 games for Bilbao in the Spanish Liga. He has eight goals and two assists to his name.

Meanwhile, the forward has been named in the shortlist for the La Liga Player of the Month for April award.

