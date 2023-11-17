2
Athletic Bilbao praise Inaki Williams after scoring the winning goal as Ghana stun Madagascar

Inaki Ghana Goal Inaki Williams scored his debut for Ghana against Madagascar

Fri, 17 Nov 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Spanish La Liga side, Athletic Bilbao have praised Inaki Williams after scoring his debut goal for Ghana.

The 29-year-old scored the match-winner against Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifying games on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Black Stars hosted the Barea in their Group I opener of the Mundial qualifiers.

After a difficult and goalless first half, Ghana fought hard to record the win.

Inaki Williams headed home the ball with a cross from Gideon Mensah in the 96th minute

After the win, Athletic Bilbao praised their forward for scoring the winner

"@Williaaams45 scores the winning goal (1-0) for the @GhanaBlackstars in the @FIFAWorldCup qualifier against Madagascar," the club posted on social media.

"The striker's first goal for Ghana."

