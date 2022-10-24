Athletic Bilbao to offer Inaki Williams 35 percent salary reduction

Inaki Williams

Spanish side Athletic Bilbao are expected to offer Ghana Inaki Williams a 35 percent salary reduction, Footballghana.com can report.

The Black Stars forward days at the Spanish outfit is limited due to financial constraint of the club.



Williams current contract with the Basque will elapse in the summer of 2028 but the Ghanaian can only finish off his contract if he agrees to a pay-cut.



Footballghana.com has learnt that Athletic Bilbao President, Jon Uriarte will consider lowering the Ghana international release clause to aid his transfer from the club, if he refuses to accept salary reduction.



The Bilbao boss could consider lowering the forward’s release clause to 30 million, in order to ensure an affordable price for Premier League clubs.

The Ghana forward currently has 135 million euros’ release clause.



The 28-year-old receives 7 million euros a year, which is an ordeal for Athletic 's battered coffers.



Inaki Williams has been in top form for the Basque, scoring four league goals and providing one assist in the process.