1
Menu
Sports

Athletic Bilbao to offer Inaki Williams 35 percent salary reduction

Inaki Williams Scaled 1.jpeg Inaki Williams

Mon, 24 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Spanish side Athletic Bilbao are expected to offer Ghana Inaki Williams a 35 percent salary reduction, Footballghana.com can report.

The Black Stars forward days at the Spanish outfit is limited due to financial constraint of the club.

Williams current contract with the Basque will elapse in the summer of 2028 but the Ghanaian can only finish off his contract if he agrees to a pay-cut.

Footballghana.com has learnt that Athletic Bilbao President, Jon Uriarte will consider lowering the Ghana international release clause to aid his transfer from the club, if he refuses to accept salary reduction.

The Bilbao boss could consider lowering the forward’s release clause to 30 million, in order to ensure an affordable price for Premier League clubs.

The Ghana forward currently has 135 million euros’ release clause.

The 28-year-old receives 7 million euros a year, which is an ordeal for Athletic 's battered coffers.

Inaki Williams has been in top form for the Basque, scoring four league goals and providing one assist in the process.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ofori-Atta has failed miserably, why can't he be fired? - Kofi Oduro
NDC jabs NAPO
'I saved Akufo-Addo’s life in 2006 – Captain Smart
GH¢17m galamsey money: Why minister responded
How Haruna Iddrisu drilled Akufo-Addo’s nominee over his jump from High Court to SC
UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss resigns days after Kwasi Kwarteng's sack
Profile of new GES Director-General, Dr. Eric Nkansah
How Captain Smart was arrested by NIB agents - Eyewitness account
Captain Smart arrest: Barker-Vormawor slams Akufo-Addo
Sam George 'begs' NDC to 'free' Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: