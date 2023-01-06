Athletic make Nico Williams’ contract renewal top priority

Athletic Bilbao forward, Nico Williams

Athletic Bilbao want to keep working with Nico Williams and have made extending his contract their top priority.

Williams' current contract expires in June 2024, and the Spanish club are in talks with him about extending it.



Despite the fact that the contracts of manager Ernesto Valverde and defender Inigo Martnez are set to expire in June of this year, they have prioritised the extension of the youngster who has Ghanaian roots.



Athletic know that with a contract until 2024 and a termination clause of 50 million euros, this amount is ridiculous for English teams, who could tempt the young 'lion' with a large financial offer.

After a series of games with the first team in 2021, his contract was automatically renewed, but Nico does not receive a salary commensurate with his level and, more importantly, his future.



Bilbao's plan is to complete the extension before the summer transfer window opens in order to avoid any offers from Europe's big boys.



Williams was included in the Spain squad for the 2022 World Cup and featured in all their games in Qatar.