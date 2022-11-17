Ati-Zigi, Partey to start: Black Stars probable line up for Switzerland friendly

Black Stars

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo could line up a strong team for their friendly against Switzerland in their final pre-World Cup friendly on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

The two sides go head to head at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates(UAE).



The two sides will be meeting for the first time in history as they prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Both sides will be hoping to grab a win to boost their confidence ahead of the World Cup.



Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew, Inaki Williams, Salis Samed, and Kudus Mohammed are all expected to start.



Otto Addo could try a 3-5-2 system with Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, and Alexander Djiku at the back, Thomas Partey, Kudus Mohammed, and Salis Samed in the middle While Tariq Lamptey and Baba Rahman play as wingbacks with Andre Ayew playing behind Inaki Williams up front.



The game is set at 10:OO GMT kick-off time.

Ghana's probable line up to face Switzerland



Lawrence Ati-Zigi; Tariq Lamptey, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Alexander Djiku, Baba Rahman; Thomas Partey, Kudus Mohammed, Salis Samed; Andre Ayew, Inaki Williams.



Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show and Sports Debate below











EE/KPE