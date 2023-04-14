Ati-Zigi's save against South Korea features in FIFA's top saves of 2022 World Cup

Black Stars goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi has been featured in the compilation of top saves at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The St. Gallen goalkeeper's freekick save against South Korea in the second group games made the cut.
Ati-Zigi had an outstanding performance in the game making four key saves to guide Ghana to a narrow 3-2 win.
His save from the free-kick came in the 75th minute when the Black Stars were leading 3-2. Ati-Zigi superbly tipped Kang-In Lee's goal-bound freekick around the post to keep Ghana in the lead.
Ghana eventually grabbed the win but failed to progress from the group after losing to Portugal and Uruguay to finish bottom of Group H.
Lawrence Ati-Zigi played all three games and conceded a total of seven goals at the tournament.
https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup/status/1646797989682245632?s=20
EE/KPE
