Ati-Zigi saves a point for St Gallen against Servette FC

Goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi was the hero for St Gallen as he saved a crucial penalty in the 2-2 stalemate with FC Servette in the Swiss Super League on Wednesday.

Ati-Zigi has been a key cog for the Green and White lads since joining from Sochaux last year.



The 24-year-old demonstrated his importance to the side once again during their 2-2 draw with Servette FC in the top-flight at the Stade de Genève on Wednesday night.



Basil Stillheart fetched the opener for St Gallen in the 7th minute but the lead did not last as Servette pulled level through French-born Ghanaian striker Grejohn Kyei in the 20th minute.



The 25-year-old was presented with a huge opportunity to put Servette FC ahead after they were handed a penalty by the referee Urs Schnyder.

Kyei’s powerful shot was emphatically stopped by Ati-Zigi. The Ghanaian stopper instinctively dived to his right to make a crucial save and kept his side in the game.



Jeremy Guillemenot restored the visitors advantage three minutes after returning from recess.



However, St Gallen couldn’t see the game through as the hosts rallied to steal a point courtesy an own goal by Betim Fazliji on the 60th minute mark.



His performance secured a point for St Gallen in the game.