0
Menu
Sports

Ati-Zigi spotted with Swiss Ambassador to Ghana buying roasted plantain

Roasted FsZT99BWAAA4aj6 Ati-Zigi spotted with Swiss Ambassador to Ghana

Wed, 29 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi has been spotted with Switzerland’s Ambassador to Ghana Ms Simone Giger buying roasted plantain in Accra.

The St. Gallen goalkeeper was seen in the company of the ambassador basking in smiles as they bought the roasted plantain by the roadside.

Ambassador Simone Giger was appointed as the Switzerland Ambassador to Ghana in 2022.

She has 18 years of experience in international cooperation, diplomacy, and management.

Ati-Zigi who is currently in Ghana is enjoying his holidays as part of the international break.

The goalkeeper was in action for the Black Stars when they took on Angola in the doubleheader.

Ati-Zigi recorded one clean sheet for the Black Stars in the matches as they won 1-0 and drew one all in the second fixture.



JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Approval of ministers: Suhuyini angry with NDC MPs, party members
I have a problem with Fifi Kwetey’s WhatsApp line-up – Murtala
MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoah is dead
Ablakwa blasts treacherous NDC MPs