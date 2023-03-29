Ati-Zigi spotted with Swiss Ambassador to Ghana buying roasted plantain

Ati-Zigi spotted with Swiss Ambassador to Ghana

Black Stars goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi has been spotted with Switzerland’s Ambassador to Ghana Ms Simone Giger buying roasted plantain in Accra.

The St. Gallen goalkeeper was seen in the company of the ambassador basking in smiles as they bought the roasted plantain by the roadside.



Ambassador Simone Giger was appointed as the Switzerland Ambassador to Ghana in 2022.



She has 18 years of experience in international cooperation, diplomacy, and management.



Ati-Zigi who is currently in Ghana is enjoying his holidays as part of the international break.

The goalkeeper was in action for the Black Stars when they took on Angola in the doubleheader.



Ati-Zigi recorded one clean sheet for the Black Stars in the matches as they won 1-0 and drew one all in the second fixture.







