Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen join Gyan in celebrating Ghana's Independence Day

Sat, 6 Mar 2021 Source: goal.com
Spain's La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid and German Bundesliga club Bayer 04 Leverkusen joined national team legend Asamoah Gyan and a host of Ghana football stars in celebrating the independence anniversary on Saturday.
Many have taken to social media as Ghana marks 64 years of breaking away from British colonial rule.
Atletico, who, until the summer last year had deputy Ghana captain Thomas Teye Partey in their fold, tweeted: “Wishing our friends in Ghana a happy Independence Day.
Wishing our friends in Ghana a happy Independence Day
