Atletico Madrid confident of keeping Arsenal-target Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey, Black Stars midfielder

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are confident of keeping Thomas Partey beyond the current transfer window.

The Gunners have made Partey their number one transfer target but they first have to offload some fringe players to raise funds for the Ghana international.



Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are said to have agreed personal terms with Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira and reports suggest the Uruguay international is a direct replacement for Partey.

However, European transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted that the 27-year-old could remain at the Wanda Metropolitano for the 2020/21 season.



"Atlético Madrid are not going to negotiate with Arsenal for Thomas Partey - they’re still convinced he’s gonna stay this season. Torreira deal has not been 100% agreed yet because #AFC want a permanent deal, Atléti offered loan and need to sell Herrera".