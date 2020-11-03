Atletico keeping tabs on Lamptey, Bayern and Sevilla also interested

Tariq Lamptey was born to Ghanaian parents in England

Spanish La Liga giants, Atletico Madrid have joined the race to sign former Chelsea right-back and Ghana international Tariq Lamptey from Brighton, claims the Daily Mail.

European Champions Bayern Munich and Sevilla are also said to be interested in the 20-year-old.



However, Brighton and Hove Albion are hoping they can convince Lamptey to sign a new contract.

Tariq Lamptey has scored and assisted one goal for Brighton in seven appearances in the ongoing English Premier League season.