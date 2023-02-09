Atsu is the only Ghanaian in Turkey not accounted for - Ghana's Ambassador to Turkey

Ghanaian player, Christian Atsu

Ghana’s Ambassador to Turkey, Francisca Ashitey-Odunton, has disclosed that every Ghanaian resident at the epi-centre of the earthquake in Turkey has been accounted for with the exception of footballer Christian Atsu.

Christian Atsu, who was trapped in the disaster caused by the earthquake in Turkey, was reported to have been rescued from the rubble on Tuesday.



However, reports on Wednesday indicate that the player cannot be found after he was rescued.



Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, Ghana’s Ambassador to Turkey noted that the Ghana Embassy has been able to get in touch with some of the people who were close to where the wreckage took place.



She stated with sadness that Christian Atsu remains the only Ghanaian yet to be found in Turkey.

“I’m glad and thankful to let you know that, apart from Christian Atsu, all Ghanaians have been accounted for. We don’t have many people in the area, and most of them were students,” Francisca Ashitey-Odunton said.



“Our hope and intention for today are to evacuate them to Ankara and Turkey because as of now they are at a makeshift structure which is pretty good. What we are doing now is trying to evacuate them so that we can take care of them,” she added.



JNA/KPE