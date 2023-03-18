Atsu took the right decision by marrying a white woman - Langabel explains

Langabel

Christian Atsu took a right decision to marry a white woman, Black Stars hypeman Langabel has stated.

In explaining his view in an interview with TV3, the player was better off marrying a non-Ghanaian because of custody pf properties that come up when husbands die.



"What made me happy is that Atsu never married a Black woman," Langabel said after recounting fond memories with the former footballer.



"Because when Atsu marries a Black woman, this funeral will be dogged by controversies between both sides of the families, usually fighting for property.



"As it stands now, there is no basis for such quarrels because Atsu’s sister will be in charge of his estate having taken care of him," he stressed.



Langabel was part of wellwishers who thronged State House forecourt for the final funeral of the former Black Stars player. Atsu has since been interred in his hometown.

The March 17, 2023 final funeral rites of Christian Atsu attracted people from all walks of life as the forecourt of the State House buzzed with activity.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice were in attendance along with a high-powered government delegation. Also in attendance was the former president John Dramani Mahama.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) was led by its president Kurt Okraku who also led members of the association and a group of former Black Stars players.



Atsu died in the February 6 earthquake that struck Turkey and parts of Syria. He was declared missing till his remains were recovered on February 18.