Atsu was the hope of many street boys – Stephen Appiah

Ex-Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah has eulogized Christian Atsu as one of the players who gave hope to t less privileged in Ghanaian society.

Christian Atsu died at the age of 31 after his body was found 12 days after being trapped in the earthquake that occurred in Turkey on February 6, 2023.



Christian Atsu, until his death undertook a number of charity works. The former FC Porto player paid for the freedom of some prison inmates. He also donated to some orphanages and helped fund the medical bills and school fees of many in society.



Paying tribute to the late Ghanaian international, Stephen Appiah stated that the former Newcastle player would be dearly missed for his charitable works and for breathing hope into the less privileged.



Appiah said, “aside from football, we know the love and charity work Atsu has been doing.”



“I think at this moment most of the guys on the street, I mean the hawkers on the street all had their hope in Atsu and now he has taken all the hope away,” he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah in an interview.



“We know there is a big funeral coming and we will all support you with all we have,” he added.

