Atta Poku makes interesting allegations about GFA's meeting with ex-footballers

Broadcast journalist, Atta Poku, has disclosed the major key points the Ghana Football Association discussed during their meeting with the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) on April 25, 2023.

The renowned sports journalist, speaking on Sompa FM, said the GFA tabled three major topics for discussion which included, GFA Football School, GFA Foundation, Roles of ex-players in the promotion of GFA products.



Regarding the football school, he said the GFA announced that it is looking forward to collaborating with the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) to design football management and administrative programs for PFAG members to undertake to enhance their knowledge.



In the case of the GFA foundation, Atta Poku said the PFAG members were unhappy that they were blindsided by the FA in the launch of the initiative.



"The PFAG where not invited to that function(launch of the GFA foundation). The PFAG were also not informed that they have taken Odartey Lamptey, a member of theirs. Because Oduro Sarfo and Stephen Appiah's issues were everywhere, 'we had to do something for Ghanaians to know that, we involve the ex-footballers in everything we do' they call it optics, contrary to what Appiah had said."



"When the GFA sat to discuss the GFA foundation, had already launched it. They are now discussing a foundation they had already launched," he added.



On the promotion of GFA products, he said the GFA boss, citing Asamoah Gyan's tweet about the omission of Majeed Ashimeru from the 2022 World Cup squad as an example, pleaded that the ex-players should use their medium to promote the FA products.

"Are the PFAG a PR wing of the GFA? why should they say the truth? why are you barring them? Asamoah Gyan should say the positives. Is he the PR? Asamoah Gyan wanted to know why Majeed Ashimeru wasn't playing. So Asamoah Gyan explained himself and Tony Baffoe also had his say," Atta Poku said in reaction.



According to him, the meeting was not a coincidence and it was staged for the FA president, Kurt Okraku and Oduro Sarfo to apologise to Appiah.



"The meeting itself was a staged managed meeting to help the GFA apologise. The GFA board chairman and the board member apologised to former footballers in the said meeting. These things they won't allow to come out because they don't want you to hear.



Appiah had expressed his concern about former footballers being sidelined in football administration in Ghana.



“Legends and former players are not getting the chance around football administration. I have learnt something, that football is run by footballers. It is not the grammar or English that you speak," he told Sompa FM.



Nana Oduro Sarfo, in his response, scolded the former Juventus midfielder that being a legend is not enough to become a football administrator rather he should get educated.

“Samuel Eto’o is the FA president for Cameroon. He needed to go to school so he can better himself academically. He joined associations that are affiliated with their FA before making plans to contest. If Stephen Appiah wants to play a key role or wants to lead the GFA, he needs to have better academic knowledge and certificates,” he told Onua FM.



Watch Attah Poku breakdown what was discussed during GFA's meeting with PFAG







EE/KPE