Atta Poku named Sports Journalist of the Year in the US

Broadcast Journalist, Atta Poku of Sompa TV/Radio

Broadcast Journalist, Atta Poku of Sompa TV/Radio has been adjudged Sports Journalist of the Year in the US, at the 12th Annual Edition of the 3G Media Awards Celebrity Awards, held over the weekend at the Fordham Methodist Hall, in Bronx New York.

In a well attended colourful ceremony, Atta’s effort over the last twelve months in the sports broadcast arena was recognised as he received the top honour from Mr. Kwasi Agyemang, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority and Vice Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, who also received a lifetime achievement award.



The event coincided with the Ghana Week celebration in the USA, an event that will be climaxed with a football game between Medeama and DC United on Saturday.

In his remarks, Atta Poku tasked Akwasi Agyemang and the Black Stars Management Committee to bring similar transformation seen in the tourism sector to the Black Stars and also ensure that the Black Stars qualify for the next World Cup to be held in the USA, Canada and Mexico.