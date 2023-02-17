Attack on Ghana's Wheelchair team: How a nursing mother was beaten by Nigerian armed robbers

Three members of the team sustained injuries during the attack

It has been revealed that a member of Ghana’s National Wheelchair Tennis Team who were attacked by gunmen in Nigeria is a mother of twins.

According to the coach of the team. Philip Plange, he personally convinced the physically-challenged nursing mother to join the team on their trip to Nigeria as part of preparations for the upcoming Paralympics Games.



“…They hit the driver with a stone. I was sandwiched by the ladies who were on my left and right. Tracy Konadu Mensah had two fresh twins and I called her to leave her babies to play for Ghana. She was sitting by my side and got hurt but her injury wasn’t as serious as that of Bernard,” the coach disclosed during an interview on Onua TV following the team’s return to Ghana.



Members of the National Wheelchair Tennis Team were attacked and robbed of their valuables around 2:30 am on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, in Ogun State, Nigeria.



The attack saw the three members of the team sustain injuries on their faces following the assault.



Speaking about the attack, the coach said the robbers emerged from the bush and crashed their glass with weapons after their counterparts on the road had fired some warning shots.

He disclosed that the team had to take a $1,200 loan to attend the 2023 ITF World Team Cup Africa Qualifiers held in Abuja, Nigeria, between February 8 and 12, 2023.



According to the coach, the state only provided the team with an mount of GH₵100 for each player as per diem for the 8 days spent at the tournament including their five-day round transportation.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Youth and Sports in a statement dated February 15, 2023, said its attention had been drawn to the reported attack on the national team.



While describing the attack on the team as unfortunate, the ministry said it is committed to the safety of the National Wheelchair Tennis Team.



GA/SARA