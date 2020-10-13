Attacker Elvis Manu scores three goals for Ludogorets

Ludogorets defeated Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa in an 8-0 thrashing which saw Elvis Manu hit a hat-trick at the Eagle's Nest Stadium.

Ludogorets took the lead through Elvis Manu, who intercepted Ikoko's cross from the right and sent the ball inescapably into the far corner of the net in the 14th minute of the first half.



In the 50th minute, Bernard Tekpetey was knocked down in front of the penalty area, and Elvis Manu showed great class in the execution of the direct free-kick and sent the ball in the upper right corner of goalkeeper Hristov to make it 5-0.



Ludogorets continued to fire at the opponent's goal with Elvis Manu scoring his third goal in the 62nd minute after great work from midfield.

Elvis Manu joined Ludogorets this summer after leaving Chinese club BJ Renhe in June whiles Bernard Tekpetey joined Ludogorets on loan from FC Schalke 04. this summer.



