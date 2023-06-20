Attacker Winfred Amoah joins Austrian club DSV Leoben

Attacker Winfred Amoah

Attacker Winfred Amoah has made a significant leap in his career, officially signing with Austrian club DSV Leoben.

The Swiss-born Ghanaian attacker brings his unparalleled skills and goal-scoring prowess to the heart of Leoben's frontline.



Winfred Amoah joined DSV Leoben from Kapfenberg SV for an unknown amount.



The St Gallen-born attacker made 29 appearances, scored four goals, and assisted two for Kapfenberg SV.



Amoah began his career with SK Sturm Graz. He also progressed through all age levels in the Graz academy beginning with the 2014/15 season. In July 2018, he made his Regionalliga debut for Sturm's amateurs against ATSV Stadl-Paura.

His father, Charles Amoah, was also a Sturm player and a Ghana international.



In September 2019, he made his debut for Graz's professional squad against SCR Altach. He was promoted to the professional squad during the 2019/20 season's winter break.



Winfred Amoah signed a deal with Sturm in June 2020 that would last through June 2022. He made his Bundesliga debut in July 2020, coming on as a substitute for Jakob Jantscher in the 79th minute against TSV Hartberg.