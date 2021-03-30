Attacks on referees: Team officials often incite their fans - Referee Mordey

A photo of Ghanaian referees who were beaten at Wamanafo

Ghana Premier League referee, Solomon Mordey has blamed club administrators for the constant abuse of match officials by football fans.

Solomon Mordey who has been officiating games for over a decade in Ghana accused Team Managers as the people who incite their fans against referees if match results don't go in their favour.



He made these comments following the assaults on the referees at Wamanafo by the home supporters in the Division One League match between Wamanafo Mighty Royals FC and Tano Bofoakwa FC on Sunday, March 28, 2021.



Referee Mordey stated there have been countless occasions when team managers have prevented fans from attacking referees hence hooliganism in football can be curbed with the help of club officials.

“I have encountered more than 3 situations when the home supporters attempt to attack me, but immediately the team manager asks them to stop, you see them all retreat, so it is usually the team managers that incite the fans to attack referees."



“Let the clubs know that we are the only match officials Ghana has, there are no referees anywhere, so they [fans] must be patient with us, we are humans and sometimes we do make mistakes, so they can only encourage us, and help us to improve with time,” he told Asempa FM in an interview.