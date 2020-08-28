Sports News

Attempts to boycott September 1 congress ‘nonsense’ – Alhaji Grusah

Alhaji Grusah will attend Congress on Tuesday

Alhaji Karim Grusah has distanced himself and his King Faisal club from a ‘nonsense’ attempt by some club administrators to boycott the upcoming congress.

The scheduling of the congress which coincides with the impending CAS ruling has infuriated some persons who are threatening to boycott the event.



The ‘faceless’ persons are on a mission to discourage other administrators from showing up for the Congress which is slated for September 1.



But Alhaji Grusah says it is ‘nonsense’ and ‘irresponsible’ for anyone to think of boycotting congress.



In an interview with Kingdom FM, Alhaji Grusah questioned why the club would boycott the only platform they have to air their grievances.



He quizzed that should they avoid the September 1 meeting, when and where else would they want it to be held.

“We are not going to boycott any congress. At this my age and experience in football, no one can put that nonsense document before to sign and boycott Congress. It’s a nonsense thing that they are doing”.



“Football is not a political party so if we decide to postpone or boycott Congress, who would take decisions for us. If we don’t go for Congress which other platforms are we going to use to air our views? Congress is the only opportunity available to us”, he said.



Despite the criticism, the Ghana Football Association has shown no indication on backing down on its decision to hold the Congress on the said date.



On Thursday, the FA opened accreditation window for media practitioners interested in covering the program.



Henry Asante Twum, spokesperson of the FA is convinced the CAF ruling will have no signification on the operations of the association.

