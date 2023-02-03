'Attempts to provoke me well noted' - Angry Kotoko CEO reacts to penalty against Karela

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has gone on an attack over his side being victim to poor officiating in recent games, claiming there is a conscious effort to get him upset.

Nana Yaw Amponsah's rage was in reaction to a controversial penalty call that led to Kotoko's 1-0 defeat to Karela United on Thursday, February 2, 2023.



He posted an image of the incident that appeared to be wrong and captioned it: "The deliberate attempts to provoke me are very well noted."



Referee Emmanuel Tampuri awarded Karela United a penalty after Kotoko's Mohammed Sheriff ran into a clumsy challenge just behind the box, but Boakye, who was fouled, fell in the box and got the better of the referee.



Samuel Atta Kumi stepped up and made no mistake.



In another tweet, Nana Yaw Aponsah posted an image of a wrong penalty call that cost Kotoko to drop points against Bibiani Gold Stars at Dun's park on week 13.



He captioned the image with an Akan proverb that translates to 'if you persistently chase a coward, you will bring out the real man in him'.

"The deliberate attempts to provoke Asante Kotoko is also very well noted. S3 wo pamo ohufuo a wok)to ni b33ma #Kum Apem a Apem B3ba."



The defeat to Karela at the Crosby Awuah Memorial park ended Kotoko's three games unbeaten away record against the Nzema side.



The Porcupine Warriors have dropped to fifth position on the table with 24 points, while Karela United have climbed to fourteenth with 19 points after 15 games in the Ghana Premier League.



— Nana Yaw Amponsah (@NYA_Kotoko) February 3, 2023