Attuquayefio would have been in the same bracket as Mourinho if he was white - Ras Kuuku

Legendary coach Cecil Attuquayefio

Reggae and Dancehall artiste Ras Kuuku has hailed former Hearts of Oak coach Jones Cecil Attuquayefio as one of the best the country has ever seen.

Ras Kuuku on SportsBiz on Max 89.7FM revealed he is a football-loving person and he will choose the late Attuquayefio as the best coach he has ever seen.



"Jones Cecil Attuquayefio was one of the best coaches we have ever seen in Ghana. He won several cups and could even rub shoulders wih Jose Mourinho if he was white. He was underrated because as a Hearts fan I saw him do some great things".



The late Jones Attuquayefio managed the Benin national team to the 2004 African Nations Cup, Hearts of Oak to the 2000 African Champions League title and the 2004 CAF Confederation Cup. He also managed Ghana's national team. In 2008/2009 Attuquayefio coached Liberty Professionals F.C. and became the title coach of the Century.

Cecil Jones Attuquayefio was named African coach of the year in 2000 after his club Accra Hearts of Oak of Ghana won the African Champions League with only one loss throughout the entire tournament (to DC Motema Pembe).



In 2015, Jones Attuquayefio died in the early hours of May 12, 2015, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, Ghana's capital, from throat cancer.

