Aubameyang teaching Eddie Nketiah how to be a ‘top striker’

Eddie Nketiah is looking to learn the art of being a “top striker” from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with the Arsenal youngster determined to tread a similar path to greatness.

At 21 years of age, a product of the Gunners’ famed academy system is only just starting down that path.



Mikel Arteta has shown great trust in him, with the youngster called back from a frustrating loan spell at Leeds last season.



He was thrust straight into the fold after returning to Emirates Stadium, with 17 appearances taken in across all competitions.



Four goals were registered through those outings, with Arteta opting to select Nketiah ahead of experienced France international Alexandre Lacazette at times.



He has remained a regular at the start of 2020-21, with his goal account for the new season opened with a late winner in a derby date with West Ham last time out.



Nketiah, who linked up with Arsenal after being released by Chelsea in 2015, is eager to build from this point, with the perfect mentors lined up alongside him in north London.

Gunners captain Aubameyang has committed to a new contract, keeping him in his current surroundings for another three years, and the Gabonese has priceless advice to pass on.



“Auba’s a great player and I’ve had the privilege of playing alongside him for a little while now,” Nketiah said in the Evening Standard after helping Arsenal to a 2-1 win over the Hammers.



“He’s a top striker and that’s where I want to be in the future. Whenever we’re training or working on little things, I’m always asking him about how he does it, how he prepares and whether he has any little tips.



“Some of the variety in his finishing is just outstanding and what’s even better is that he is always willing to help other people out — he’s great to have around.



“He’s one of the best about and I’m always looking to learn from him.”



Nketiah’s own contract at Arsenal is due to run until the summer of 2022, but he can expect to come into contention for fresh terms at some stage in the near future if his current standards are maintained.

