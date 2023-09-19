Augustine Ahinful explains how Black Stars coaches can the best out of Inaki Williams

Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams

Former Ghana forward Augustine Ahinful has offered his advice to the technical team of the Black Stars, suggesting that they reconsider the role of Inaki Williams in the team to maximize his potential.

Despite featuring for the Black Stars in nine matches, Inaki Williams, who plays for Atletic Bilbao, has yet to score for the senior national team since switching his nationality to Ghana in June of last year.



This goal drought has raised questions about his suitability as Ghana's primary striker, given the other striking options available to coach Chris Hughton.



Over the weekend, Williams made a successful return to club action, scoring a goal for Bilbao as they secured a 3-0 victory against Cadiz at the Estadio San Mames. It was his second goal of the season in La Liga, but he failed to score during the international break for Ghana.



Speaking to Graphic Sports, Ahinful suggested that if the technical handlers could find a more suitable role for the Spanish-born player, similar to the roles he plays for Athletic Bilbao, he would be a success in the Black Stars.

“The handlers of the national team should identify a proper position to play him because his club does not play him as a center forward,” he said.



He was of the view that Williams did not receive the right services in the national team whenever he was deployed as a center forward and wondered why the striker operated effectively from the flanks in his club but would be used as a lead striker in the national team without success.



Having personally observed Williams' performance against Cadiz last Saturday, Ahinful firmly believes that the national team has not been utilising the striker correctly to optimise his goal-scoring prowess.



"I wish coach Chris Hughton had watched Inaki yesterday. Most of the time he plays from the right, or when his brother, Nico, is playing, they interchange positions from left to right," Arhinful remarked.