Augustine Arhinful reveals condition under which Chris Hughton will succeed as Ghana coach

Former Black Stars player, Augustine Arhinful

Former Ghana international, Augustine Arhinful has disclosed that the only way Chris Hughton will succeed as head coach of the Black Stars is when he is allowed the free room to operate.

Chris Hughton was recently appointed by the Ghana Football Association as head coach of the Black Stars following the resignation of Otto Addo after the World Cup.



Arhinful supported the decision of the GFA but issued a caution to football authorities to allow the coach take his own decisions.



According to him, Chris Hughton has a big chance to help Ghana win laurels but it all depends on the GFA not interfering in his business as Black Stars head coach.



“For me, it's not out of place to give the team to him and whatever the issues are and whatever impediment may come his way I’m sure by now he has learnt,” Augustine Arhinful told Joy Sports.



“For me personally, I think he’s been with the team and I know he can do it but let's try give him the free hands to make decisions to be able to help all of us,” he added.



Chris Hughton’s first assignment will be in the 2024 AFCON qualifiers against Angola in March.

Watch the latest sports video on GhanaWeb TV















JNA/KPE