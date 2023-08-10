Augustine Boakye scores first goal for Wolfsberger

Ghanaian midfielder Augustine Boakye

Ghanaian midfielder Augustine Boakye scored his first goal of the new season on Wednesday when his side Wolfsberger AC shared the spoils with SK Austria Klagenfurt in the Austrian Bundesliga.

The former WAFA star was a second-half substitute in his outfit's 2-2 away stalemate against Klagenfurt at the 28 Black Arena.



Boakye was introduced in the 64th-minute mark, replacing Sandro Altunashvili, and made his presence felt in the encounter.



The host shot into the lead through Christopher Cvetko in the 37th minute as Klagenfurt went to recess with a goal advantage.

Wolfsberger restored parity through Ervin Omic in the 66th minute following an improved performance in the second half before the Ghanaian international extended his outfit lead after hitting the back of the net in the 75th minute.



But Christopher Wernitznig brought the host back into the game after grabbing the equalizer as the game ended 2-2.