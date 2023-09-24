Augustine Boakye scores for Wolfsberger AC against WSG Tirol

Augustine Boakye was on target

Ghana's Augustine Boakye scored in Wolfsberger AC's 3-2 victory against WSG Tirol in the Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.

The former WAFA midfielder started the game in attack alongside Sabitzer and Bamba.



The head-to-head record for the teams before the game was WSG Tirol six wins, Wolfsberger AC three wins, and three draws.



Wolfsberger AC playing away at the Tivoli Stadion Tirol had more possession and created three big chances in the encounter.



Augustine Boakye's left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner gave RZ Pellets WAC the lead in the 7th minute. Boakye's goal was assisted by Simon Piesinger following a set piece situation.



Mohamed Bamba extended the away side's lead in the 48th minute.

Julius Ertlthaler made it 2-1 with a right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.



Nik Prelec scored in the 59th minute to make it 2-2.



Bernhard Zimmermann converted a penalty to give the away side the victory in added time.



The 22-year-old has made 7 appearances, scored two goals, and assisted one in the Austrian Bundesliga this season.