Augustine Boakye scores twice and grabs assist in Wolfsberger AC's win against SK Austria Klagenfurt

Ghana's Augustine Boakye

Ghana's Augustine Boakye scored twice and assisted in Wolfsberger AC's 4-0 victory against SK Austria Klagenfurt in the Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.

The former WAFA midfielder started the game in attack alongside Ballo and Bamba.



The head-to-head record for the teams before the game was Wolfsberger AC four wins, SK Austria Klagenfurt two wins, and two draws.



Wolfsberger AC playing away at the Lavanttal Arena had more shots and created three big chances in the encounter.



Mohamed Bamba's right-footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal gave RZ Pellets WAC the lead in the 19th minute. Augustine Boakye assisted Mohamed Bamba's goal following a fast break. The goal was awarded following the VAR review.

Augustine Boakye extended the home side's lead in the 43rd minute with a left-footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.



Thierno Ballo made it 3-0 with a right-footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.



Augustine Boakye scored again in the 75th minute to seal the victory for Wolfsberger AC



The 22-year-old has made 12 appearances, scored four goals, and assisted three in the Austrian Bundesliga this season.