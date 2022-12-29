Augustine Okrah scores as Simba beat Kinondoni to reduce points gap between leaders Yanga

Ghana international Augustine Okrah (M)

Ghana forward, Augustine Okrah scored for Simba SC as they defeated Kinondoni Municipal Council FC in the Tanzanian Premier League to reduce the gap between them and leaders Young Africans (Yanga) to six points.

Okrah lasted the entire duration of the game as he helped his side secure a vital win at the Uhuru Stadium.



John Bocco opened the scoring for Simba in the 15th minute of the game but Sadala Lipangile bagged the equalizer for the home team to restore parity after the break.



The former Bechem United star restored the visitors' lead in the 54th minute before Henoc Inonga Baka put the game beyond the home side.

Simba SC are currently 2nd on the league table with 41 points, six points behind leaders Young Africans after 18 matches played so far this season.



Azam FC are in third place with 37 points, while Singida Big Stars and Namungo FC lie fourth and fifth after amassing 31 and 37 points respectively.



Okrah, who was not included in Ghana's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has made a handful of appearances for Simba SC this campaign.