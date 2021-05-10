0
Menu
Sports

Augustine Randolph adjudged MOTM in Karela-Bechem United duel

Augustine Randolph Won Man Of The Match Augustine Randolph won Man of the Match

Mon, 10 May 2021 Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Karela defender Augustine Randolph was adjudged the Man of the Match in Karela’s 2-1 victory over Bechem United on Sunday.

Goals from Diawusie Taylor and Reginald Thompson were enough to hand the home side victory as Charles Mensah’s strike only proved to be a consolation for Bechem United.

The Defender was phenomenal all afternoon as he curtailed all attacks which came through his end of the defense.

Randolph was also a force to reckon with when going forward as he constantly went on the overlap to create chances for his forwards.

Karela’s victory sees the Ayinase based side snap out a poor run of form which has seen them winless in their last five games prior to today’s victory.

Source: footballmadeinghana.com
Disclaimer
Related Articles: