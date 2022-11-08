3
Australia head coach Graham Arnold snubs son-in-law from World Cup squad

Graham Arnold Trent.jfif Australia head coach Graham Arnold and son-in-law, Trent Sainsbury with daughter

Tue, 8 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Australia head coach Graham Arnold left out his son-in-law, Trent Sainsbury, in his country’s final squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Trent Sainsbury, who is married to Graham Arnold’s daughter, has been a regular member of the national team since 2015.

Trent’s snub from the World Cup squad has been blamed on his poor form lately.

The squad included players who helped Australia edge UAE and Peru in the World Cup playoffs in September.

Some other notable names in the squad include former Premier League goalkeeper Maty Ryan, Sunderland defender Bailey Wright and Celtic midfielder Aaron Mooy.

This would be Australia’s fourth FIFA World Cup appearance in a role.

The Socceroos will play against defending champions France, Tunisia and Denmark at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Australia’s final 26-Man World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Mathew Ryan, Danny Vukovic, Andrew Redmayne

Defenders: Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Milos Degenek, Bailey Wright, Thomas Deng, Nathaniel Atkinson, Fran Karacic, Aziz Behich, Joel King

Midfielders: Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Cameron Devlin, Ajdin Hrustic, Riley McGree, Keanu Baccus

Forwards: Jamie Maclaren, Mitchell Duke, Jason Cummings, Mathew Leckie, Garang Kuol, Craig Goodwin, Awer Mabil, Martin Boyle



