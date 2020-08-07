Soccer News

Austria Klagenfurt chief hopes Kwabena Schulz quickly finds his rhythm

Kwabena Schulz played 15 times for Viktoria Berlin last season

Sporting Director of Austria Klagenfurt, Matthias Imhof is hoping new signing Kwabena Schulz will hit the ground running as quickly as possible.

The 21-year-old joined the Austrian Bundesliga 2 side on a two-year deal from German lower-tier outfit Viktoria Berlin.



Schulz, who can fill in at left-back and midfield, played 15 times for Viktoria Berlin last season, registering just one assist.

“He is physically very robust and has a tremendous acceleration. If you use these weapons correctly, it is difficult for the opponent to stop. "It is important that Schulz quickly find the rhythm" Due to the corona pandemic, the regional league season in Germany was canceled in March. So he has to get the necessary practice in training,” says Imhof.

