Austria Lustenau unveils Ghanaian youngster Blankson Anoff

Austrian second-tier side Austria Lustenau has unveiled Ghanaian youngster Blankson Anoff ahead of the 2020/21 season.
The 19-year-old joined the Ertse Liga side on a season long loan from French side Clermont Foot 63.
Anoff went through mandatory medicals and has already started training with the club ahead of the new campaign.
Last season, he played 12 matches and scored two goals for Clermont II's side in the National 3 League.
Anoff needs more first-team experience to aid his development.
He is one of the Ghanaian players at JMG Academy which used to be in Ghana but has now been relocated to Ivory Coast.
