Authorities should make sure Great Olympics floodlight controversy doesn’t repeat itself - Maxwell Konadu

Nsoatreman FC head coach Maxwell Konadu

Nsoatreman FC head coach Maxwell Konadu has urged Ghanaian football authorities to make sure the floodlight controversy that engulfed their game against Great Olympics does not repeat itself.

The Dade boys hosted the Samreboi outfit on Monday afternoon at the Accra Sports Stadium with no arrangements made for the use of floodlights.



Darkness was setting in but the floodlight was not being turned on causing over 30 minutes delay in the game in the second half.



Speaking after the game they lost 2-1 after taking an early lead, Konadu spoke diplomatically about it but made strong recommendations.

“It was a keenly contested game. We took the lead and in the second half Great Olympics came out stronger and equalised. We were in this back and forth until darkness started falling.



“We were complaining to the officials to do something about it. To some extent [the lights issues] affected our concentration a bit.



“Going forward, we have to be sure that when we fix a time, we must make sure that we do the right thing to make sure that we solve this situation. We should not allow it to happen the second time because it is not good for the image of our league because it affected my boys in a way.”