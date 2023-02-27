Aviator casino game at Betway

Enjoy and win from the Betway Aviator games

Source: Betway Ghana

The popular and exciting casino game Aviator has landed at Betway Ghana. Now you can take to the skies with this popular crash style game and hopefully cash out before the plane flies off. The game is simple to play and is found in the online casino lobby of Betway.

How does Aviator work?



This is a relatively new style casino game and offers an exhilarating thrill to players. Players are required to place their bet and wait for the round to start. When the round starts the plane will take off into the sky and the multiplier will begin to increase.



Players need to keep their eye on the multiplier and cash out their bet before the plane flies away. Once the round is over players that cashed out on time will earn the multiplier at the time of cash out times by their bet as winnings. If they did not cash out in time, they lost the round and lose their bet.



How to play Aviator



You need to have an account at Betway, once you have logged in make sure you have funded your account and head on over to the casino. Aviator is one of the most popular games so it will be easy to locate, click on the icon and get ready to start playing.





Firstly, you will need to place your bet before the round starts, you can place two individual bets at once. But remember you will need to cash each bet out when the round starts.





When the round starts the plane will take to the skies, you will see the multiplier start to increase as the plane flies higher and further.





When you are ready you can cash out your bet, if you placed two bets you can wait before you cash out the other bet.





But, remember if the plane flies off before you cash out you will be left empty handed.





Once the round is over you will be paid out your bet multiplied by the multiplier you cashed out on if you won the round.





You can repeat the process again for the round after.

Aviator Unique features

Aviator has a load of special features that will guide you along the way.





Multi-player chat feature: Join in on the predictions and celebrations of each round.

Join in on the predictions and celebrations of each round. Winner’s wall: : Keep an eye on all the previous wins the game has paid out.

Keep an eye on all the previous wins the game has paid out.



Multiplier tracker: : Track the amount the multiplier has finished on in previous rounds.

Track the amount the multiplier has finished on in previous rounds.



Auto bet: : Set up this feature to place your bets automatically before the round starts.

Set up this feature to place your bets automatically before the round starts.



Auto Cash-Out: : Worried you aren’t fast enough to hit cash out, choose your multiplier



amount and let auto cash-out do the job each round.





