Sports News

Avram Grant and I achieved something great for Ghana - Gerard Nus

Gerard Nus (in white) worked for the GFA as assistant Coach of Avram Grant in 2014

New coach of Indian Super League side NorthEast United FC , Gerard Nus says he enjoyed his brief time working as an assistant coach of Avram Grant for Ghana.

In 2014, Gerard Nus worked for the Ghana Football Association as Assistant Coach of Avram Grant (Head Coach).



Ghana reached the finals of the 2015 AFCON in Equatorial Guinea but ultimately lost via penalty shoot out to Ivory coast.



Last month Indian Super League side NorthEast United appointed Gerard Nus as their coach and speaking in an interview with sportskeeda revealed he spoke to Avram Grant a former coach of the Indian team before joining.



"Of course! Avram is a person that I like personally very much. He is an excellent coach and a perfect human being. We had a great time in Ghana, and we achieved something great for the country, I believe, in reaching the CAF finals. He is a big person in the footballing world, and I admire him personally and professionally. "

"I spoke with him since he was also the ex-coach of NorthEast United FC we shared opinions, and he did tell me what to expect and other things as well. "



"He said many good things about NorthEast United FC. He told me the people in India are really lovely. He explained to me the vision the owners have for the club. Avram also explained to me the issues that the club has been facing in the past couple of seasons, especially regarding the performance of the team".



"It was a bit disappointing to hear those but I take it as a challenge. We need to look at the positive side of things always in life. That is my mentality. If I didn't believe that there is a chance to do something amazing with NorthEast United FC, I wouldn't be here. "



"I want to be surrounded by positive people, and I hope we get that. I have already started working on getting the best of every moment, be it working on signing foreign players or checking out Indian players. I hope we can do something good this season" he said.

