Awako impresses as Akonnor, Lippert watch from the stands

CK Akonnor and Lippert at the Accra Sports Stadium

If Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor, had some reservations about Gladson Awako being worthy of an opportunity in the Black Stars, then his performance against Accra Hearts of Oak will surely put to bed any doubt.

The diminutive midfielder has without question been the best player in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League and might have caught the attention of the Black Stars coach who is a regular face at various game centres.



On Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium, against the run of play, Awako scored the first of Great Olympics’ two goals with a peach of a free kick in the presence of Akonnor and Bernhard Lippert, the Technical Director of the GFA.



Aside the goal, Awako’s overall performance will surely earn him some positive remarks in Akonnor’s notes.



With the Black Stars experiencing some dearth in set-piece taking, Awako’s expertise will further enhance his chances of getting a call-up into the Black Stars.

Akonnor has demonstrated his commitment and love for the local league by visiting match venues to monitor players.



He has been sharing this duty with his assistant David Duncan, who has also been seen at some game centres this season.



The Black Stars coach despite not enjoying the best of treatment from the Ministry of Youth Sports has remained unwavering in his bid to develop a great team worthy of ending Ghana’s 38-year-old AFCON drought.