0
Menu
Sports

Awal Mohammed dreams of playing for Asante Kotoko again

Awal Mohammed Kotoko Training Awal Mohammed

Fri, 17 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Awal Mohammed, a former defender for Asante Kotoko dreams of playing for the Ghana Premier League side again.

The defender left the Porcupine Warriors in 2018 to sign a two-year deal with Al Fahaheel of Kuwait. As a central defender in 2017, Awal had previously played a significant part in Kotoko's victories in the President Cup and the FA Cup.

He had offers from European teams after turning in a strong performance at Kotoko but ultimately decided to join Indian-based club Sreenidi Deccan, where he is presently playing.

Awal expressed his love for Kotoko while stating that he hasn't quit playing football but is unclear about what the future holds.

"I always choose them ahead of other teams," he told Ghanasportspage.com

“So far as I haven’t retired from football ‘never say never’. It can happen because Kotoko is in my heart and I always choose them ahead of other teams. I can’t predict but let’s see what happens,”

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Defence Ministry, Ken Agyapong donate GH¢70,000 to slain soldier's mother
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
KNUST lecturer rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambitions
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’
Bleeding is allowed – Bawumia mocks Gold-for-oil critics
I don't accept national honours, I duly informed Solicitor-General - Fui Tsikata speaks
How social media users reacted to High Court’s ruling on Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong
NPP, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia must apologize to Adu Boahen - Ken Agyapong
NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?
LIST: Who got what at 2023 National Honours and Awards event