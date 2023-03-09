'Awurade mewu' - Asamoah Gyan reacts to Auntie Bee's claim that she has a crush on him

A grid photo of Auntie Bee and Asamoah Gyan

Ghanaian legend, Asamoah Gyan has passed a funny response to the revelation by veteran actress Auntie Bee that she is madly in love with him and is ready to tie him down.

Auntie Bee popularly known for his role in the Efiewura TV series stated that Asamoah Gyan is her dream man and gets goosebumps whenever the name of the former Black Stars captain is mentioned in her presence.



The widow of the late legendary Ghanaian actor Bob Santo said she loves the way Asamoah Gyan moves his waist when celebrating his goals and performing his songs on stage.



"Asamoah Gyan is the man I love. I love like and love him to the extent that just mentioning his name has made my heartbeat and I can replace him with Santo."



"The way he whines his waist when celebrating the goals on the pitch with his flap going up and down is even a different vibe for me," Auntie Bee said on the Visdel show with Fire Lady.

Reacting to Auntie Bee's statement in an Instagram post sighted by GhanaWeb Sports, Asamoah Gyan who was shocked shouted "Oh God I'm dead" with a lot of laughing emojis.



Gyan who also happy that he has someone who admires him, thanked the legendary actress for the love.



Check out Asamoah Gyan's post below:



